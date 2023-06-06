News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Historic hidden gem Doncaster church to unveil secrets at open day

A Grade II listed church dubbed one of Doncaster’s hidden gems is to host an open day revealing its secrets and splendour.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

St Oswald’s Church in Kirk Sandall is tucked away at the side of River Dun Navigation, eclipsed by a a new, modern housing estate and factories.

But on June 17 it will come into its own with an open day between noon and 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event has been organised by The Friends of St Oswald’s Church Kirk Sandall and the charity Caring For God’s Acre.

St Oswald's Church in Kirk Sandall will be hosting an open day.St Oswald's Church in Kirk Sandall will be hosting an open day.
St Oswald's Church in Kirk Sandall will be hosting an open day.
Most Popular

    A spokesman said: “In June, Caring for God’s Acre celebrates the 20,000 plus burial grounds in the UK.

    "Visit us and discover some of the stories to be found in our churchyard.”

    The church closed its doors for regular worship in 1979 but is still preserved and opens for special occasions and open days while its graveyard is a Commonwealth War Graves site.

    Related topics:DoncasterGrade IICaring