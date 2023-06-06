St Oswald’s Church in Kirk Sandall is tucked away at the side of River Dun Navigation, eclipsed by a a new, modern housing estate and factories.

But on June 17 it will come into its own with an open day between noon and 4pm.

The event has been organised by The Friends of St Oswald’s Church Kirk Sandall and the charity Caring For God’s Acre.

St Oswald's Church in Kirk Sandall will be hosting an open day.

A spokesman said: “In June, Caring for God’s Acre celebrates the 20,000 plus burial grounds in the UK.

"Visit us and discover some of the stories to be found in our churchyard.”