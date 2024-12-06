Hidden gem Doncaster church to stage series of candelit Christmas carol concerts

A Grade II listed church dubbed one of Doncaster’s hidden gems is to host a series of carols by candelight services this Christmas.

St Oswald’s Church, Kirk Sandall, which is tucked away at the side of River Dun Navigation, will hold a traditional candelit service with readings, carols, a short talk and mulled wine from 4pm on December 8, 7pm on December 11 and 4pm on December 15.

In addition, The Church of The Good Shepherd in Church Balk, Edenthorpe will hold a carols by sunlight service from 10am on December 22.

A Crib and Cristingle Service will take place on December 24 from 4pm and midnight Communion will take place on Christmas Eve from 11.15am.

A family celebration service will take place from 10am on Christmas Day.

Full details of all services and further details about the church are available through The Church of The Good Shepherd website which can be found at www.beakondoncaster.co.uk/christmas