Halloween half term fun at Brodsworth Hall

English Heritage has joined forces with award winning author Cressida Cowell for some really wizard family days out this October half team October 23-31.

The author’s bestselling The Wizards of Once series is the inspiration for a series of brand new Halloween trails at historic sites across the country including Brodsworth Hall. The day time quests are part of the English Heritage season of Halloween events which also includes after hours woodland walks and ghost tours.

Set in a fantastical, ancient Britain, The Wizards of Once books are full of wizards, warriors, witches, giants and sprites - and are packed with thrilling adventure. The challenges of Xar, a wizard boy with no magic, and Wish, a warrior girl with a magical secret, have inspired the English Heritage quests, created in partnership with Cressida Cowell. Young adventurers must discover clues, solve riddles, and find all the ingredients for a magical spell to get rid of witches - successful explorers will be rewarded with a magical prize. Running every day of the Halloween half term holiday from 23 – 31 October, the quest takes place at 15 historic places across the country.

Cressida Cowell comments: “I am incredibly excited and inspired by the past. When I was little I was very lucky to be taken to a lot of historic places and museums, and it started me thinking ‘what would it have been like to have lived back in those times?’. I really hope the Quest will bring everything alive for children and do what these historic places did for me when I was a child. I hope it will spark their imaginations and get them thinking about writing their own stories about these amazing places.”

Ella Harrison, English Heritage Events Manager, comments: “From enigmatic stone circles, to legends of haunted abbeys, the sites and stories of ancient Britain have inspired writers for centuries. I can’t think of a better partner for our Halloween family quest than The Wizards of Once, which brings a magical version of England’s early history to life for a whole new generation. It’s also a great excuse to rediscover some really amazing places this half term.”

The Wizards of Once Halloween Quest is part of English Heritage’s autumn season of spooktacular events.

Many properties will also open up late for an after-hours experience. Family friendly spooky woodland walks promise a fun-filled tour with spine-tingling storytellers at five properties including Witley Court, Brodsworth Hall, and Wrest Park; whilst for a more bone-chilling experience Ghost Tours of ten sites including Carisbrooke Castle and Eltham Palace are not for the faint-hearted (and strictly for over 16s!).

Why not come along in frightful fancy dress and snap a picture to enter our competition on social media. It's going to be a really wizard day out!