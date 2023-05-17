News you can trust since 1925
Guitarist Sarah McQuaid at The Roots Music Club in Doncaster

Born in Spain (to a Spanish father and an American mother) and raised in Chicago, Sarah was taught piano and guitar at an early age by her folk singing mother, and remembers being inspired by meeting her distant cousin, well-known singer/songwriter/storyteller Gamble Rogers, at her grandmother’s house in Indiana.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th May 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:24 BST

More recently, in April 2017, Sarah was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ards International Guitar Festival in Newtownards, Northern Ireland (previous recipients include legendary guitarists Davey Graham, John Renbourn, John Martyn, Martin Simpson, Pierre Bensusan and Martin Carthy. Good company indeed.

Sarah performs on Friday 26 May, doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.

Tickets are £12 (advance) and £14 on the door (half price for students).

Sarah appears next week in DoncasterSarah appears next week in Doncaster
    A spokesman said: “Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.”

