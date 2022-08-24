Goals Doncaster installs brand new seven a side pitch for footballers
A popular Doncaster football centre has unveiled a brand new pitch for players.
By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:23 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:23 pm
Goals Doncaster, based off Wheatley Hall Road, has laid out the new 7-a-side ProTurf pitch.
A spokesman said: “ProTurf is next generation synthetic playing turf. It is custom made for small sided football with a higher density stich rate that allows for a natural flow and movement of the ball.
"With an added shock absorbing layer, you can avoid injury, play longer and experience the game like never before.”