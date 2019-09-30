Get your tickets for a bump to junior exhibition
Tickets are on sale for a family day out with a difference featuring a host of Doncaster businesses.
The Baby Dinosaurs Bump to Junior exhibition is taking place on October 20 at Forest Pines in Scunthorpe 10am to 4pm.
Come along and find out about over 50 family friendly businesses in your local area and take advantage of free taster sessions, free samples, taste delicious foods and observe various pregnancy to newborn demonstrations.
National brands will also be showcasing at the event including Ella’s Kitchen, Annabel Karmel and BabyCare.
Families will also be able to take advantage of special offers, competitions and mystery giveaways.
Children can meet the Disney princesses, enjoy soft play and get their face painted at the event.
Tickets are available to pre-book priced at £2.50 per adult, or £3 on the door, children are free.
book tickets at https://babydinosaurs.co.uk/bump-to-junior-exhibition/ or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/432714504120983/?ti=icl