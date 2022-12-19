Get your festive skates on this Christmas at Doncaster Dome
Skaters are being invited to four special Christmas ice skating sessions at Doncaster Dome this week.
Today, Monday 19 December will see Princesses and Superheroes taking to the ice to party it out in special disco sessions.
These will be followed on Wednesday 21 December with a Christmas Jumper disco on the ice rink.
Chris Hone who is from Doncaster Dome said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming families and skaters to our special events on our split-level rink over the Christmas period.
“We’re hosting a festive fancy dress Christmas Eve Disco and a New Year’s Eve Disco where visitors are being encouraged to wear their onesie!”
They added: “Ice skating is a popular tradition for many people at Christmas and we are looking forward to welcoming lots of guests to our ice rink over the next few weeks.”
For further information about the sessions visit the website www.dclt.co.uk