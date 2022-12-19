Today, Monday 19 December will see Princesses and Superheroes taking to the ice to party it out in special disco sessions.

These will be followed on Wednesday 21 December with a Christmas Jumper disco on the ice rink.

Chris Hone who is from Doncaster Dome said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming families and skaters to our special events on our split-level rink over the Christmas period.

Get your skates on

“We’re hosting a festive fancy dress Christmas Eve Disco and a New Year’s Eve Disco where visitors are being encouraged to wear their onesie!”

They added: “Ice skating is a popular tradition for many people at Christmas and we are looking forward to welcoming lots of guests to our ice rink over the next few weeks.”

