Gaming fans in for a treat as Nostalgia Nerd announces events at Game On exhibition

The interactive exhibition, hosted by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), started in January and runs until 14 April 2024. It is proving a huge hit with video game fans, who are enjoying taking a trip down memory lane by playing some of their favourite games, ranging from Space Invaders to Minecraft.

News that Nostalgia Nerd Peter Leigh is joining in the fun is sure to delight gamers, who will be able to play games with him and attend Q&A sessions.

Peter’s appearances will take place on:

Nostalgia Nerd aka Peter Leigh.

Friday 29 March - 6pm session at the Game On exhibition, followed by a 90-minute Q&A meet and greet with Nostalgia Nerd in the function room

Saturday 30 March - 10am & 12pm Game On sessions, followed by 90-minute meet and greet with Nostalgia Nerd in the function room at 1.30pm

Peter has been an aficionado of retro technology his entire life. He has unveiled hundreds of vintage technology stories on his YouTube channel ‘Nostalgia Nerd’, which has had millions of views, he has written the best-selling book Nostalgia Nerd's Retro Tech and featured in an array of TV programmes and publications.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT, said: “We are thrilled that Peter is joining us at Game On. He is an iconic name in gaming and fans will be eager to snap up tickets to spend some time with him, playing games and getting involved with the Q&A sessions.

“Game On is the first major international touring exhibition to explore the history and culture of video games and the response from the public has been fantastic, with great interest from gamers of all ages. We’re now entering the final month of the exhibition, so if you have not yet visited – or want to come again – make sure you book your place!”

Game On highlights key game developments across the globe since 1962 and has welcomed more than four million visitors in 23 countries.

The exhibition is curated by the Barbican Centre and organised in collaboration with Doncaster Dome. The City of London Corporation is the owner, founder, and principal funder of Barbican Centre.

Tickets for the Nostalgia Nerd sessions are £20 plus booking fee for adults, £13 plus booking fee for children and £45 plus booking for family tickets.

For more details and to book tickets, visit: https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/activities/game-on/