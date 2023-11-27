News you can trust since 1925
One of the penguins looking resplendent outside the Mansion House.One of the penguins looking resplendent outside the Mansion House.
Gallery: Doncaster Penguin Parade - have you found all city's festive sculptures yet?

If you p-p-p-pop into Doncaster city centre this Christmas, you might find yourself p-p-p-picking up a penguin or twelve.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
That’s because 12 giant penguin sculptures have been unveiled across the city centre for the festive period – and the hunt is on to find them all.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “If you're looking for a free, easy way to spend quality time with your family whilst exploring the city centre, look no further!

"The Doncaster Penguin Trail promises a fantastic experience for everyone, from the youngest explorers to the young at heart.”

You can download your trail map HERE

The penguins have been scattered across Doncaster city centre.

1. Doncaster Penguin Parade

The penguins have been scattered across Doncaster city centre. Photo: National World

The penguins are bringing a splash of colour to Doncaster this Christmas.

2. Doncaster Penguin Parade

The penguins are bringing a splash of colour to Doncaster this Christmas. Photo: National World

You can download a map to find all Doncaster's penguins.

3. Doncaster Penguin Parade

You can download a map to find all Doncaster's penguins. Photo: National World

The penguins are already attracting fans in Doncaster city centre.

4. Doncaster Penguin Parade

The penguins are already attracting fans in Doncaster city centre. Photo: National World

