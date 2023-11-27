Gallery: Doncaster Penguin Parade - have you found all city's festive sculptures yet?
If you p-p-p-pop into Doncaster city centre this Christmas, you might find yourself p-p-p-picking up a penguin or twelve.
By Darren Burke
That’s because 12 giant penguin sculptures have been unveiled across the city centre for the festive period – and the hunt is on to find them all.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “If you're looking for a free, easy way to spend quality time with your family whilst exploring the city centre, look no further!
"The Doncaster Penguin Trail promises a fantastic experience for everyone, from the youngest explorers to the young at heart.”
You can download your trail map HERE
