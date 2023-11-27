Gallery: Doncaster Penguin Parade - have you found all city's festive sculptures yet?

If you p-p-p-pop into Doncaster city centre this Christmas, you might find yourself p-p-p-picking up a penguin or twelve.

That’s because 12 giant penguin sculptures have been unveiled across the city centre for the festive period – and the hunt is on to find them all.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “If you're looking for a free, easy way to spend quality time with your family whilst exploring the city centre, look no further!

"The Doncaster Penguin Trail promises a fantastic experience for everyone, from the youngest explorers to the young at heart.”

You can download your trail map HERE

Doncaster Penguin Parade The penguins have been scattered across Doncaster city centre.

