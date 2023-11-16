Full details of Doncaster's Christmas penguin sculpture trail are revealed
The city will host 12 huge penguin sculptures as the Penguin Parade arrives – and full details have now been revealed.
From 23 November to 29 January, Pullover Penguin, Tiffany, The Emporer and friends will all be chilling in Doncaster.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “The 12 stunning sculptures, individually decorated by talented artists, are part of an enchanting winter trail around the city and mark the start of this year’s exciting Frost Festival.
“Come and meet the lovable penguins.”
The event is coming to Doncaster courtesy of Wild In Art who have staged a number of other similar colourful animal trails across the country.
A spokesman said: “An enchanting family-friendly walkable trail of unique Emperor Penguin sculptures will be waddling to Doncaster and the sculptures will feature stunning artwork from some of Wild in Art’s veteran artists.”