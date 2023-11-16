Full details of Doncaster's Christmas penguin sculpture trail are revealed

Don your waddling wellies, woollies and walking shoes – because a gang of giant penguins are coming to Doncaster this Christmas.

The city will host 12 huge penguin sculptures as the Penguin Parade arrives – and full details have now been revealed.

From 23 November to 29 January, Pullover Penguin, Tiffany, The Emporer and friends will all be chilling in Doncaster.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “The 12 stunning sculptures, individually decorated by talented artists, are part of an enchanting winter trail around the city and mark the start of this year’s exciting Frost Festival.

A parade of giant penguins is coming to Doncaster this Christmas.

“Come and meet the lovable penguins.”

The event is coming to Doncaster courtesy of Wild In Art who have staged a number of other similar colourful animal trails across the country.