Spooky Halloween fun at Stockeld Park in October

Stockeld Park in Wetherby are getting into the spirit of the occassion as their immersive Halloween themed tickets are currently on sale.

Their Halloween themed event includes a day of the dead celebration, Monster Maze, haunted house, laser quest and more! This half-term fun kicks off on October 22 and runs until October 30.

This year, the much-loved Yorkshire adventure park has sought inspiration from the Mexican festival of Dia de los Muertos to bring a splash of joyful colour to the usual menu of spooky Halloween fun.

There’s lots for everyone to enjoy – whether in the family friendly adventure park or at the haunted farmhouse, a more thrill-seeking family activity available on the wider estate.

The week-long Halloween activities will include pumpkin picking which includes a free pumpkin for every paying child. The famous Magical Maze will be transformed into an exciting Monster Maze where guests will be tasked with hunting down some of the friendly monsters wandering within.

All adventure playgrounds will be open for visitors meaning hours of fun with every Halloween ticket – and tickets to the brand new Playhive will be available too.

Families can enjoy a fun panto-style monster show with spooky twists and lots of laughs – Monster Mash will be shown three times daily with tickets at £3.50pp.

A spooktacular themed laser tag game will be on offer in the Laser Adventure area. The whole family can get competitive in this immersive game, available daily during the Halloween period. This can be purchased as a separate ticket or with 50% off with an Adventure ticket.

The Escape House at the Haunted Farmhouse is an escape room experience in one of the most haunted buildings in Yorkshire. Bravehearted visitors can choose from the chilling basement or the creepy attic escape adventure. This one-of-a-kind activity is only available at Halloween, with tickets costing £25pp.

Tickets for the adventure park and additional activities are on sale from Saturday 3rd of September, and can be booked at stockeldpark.co.uk: https://booking.stockeldpark.co.uk/activities website.