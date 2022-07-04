The free open-air film events, which launch on August 4, will see customers bring their deckchairs and folding seats to the centre to get a great spot to watch some family favourites.

The cinema will show a range of films on Thursdays in August with showings at 3.30pm including Encanto, Finding Dory, The Good Dinosaur and Sing 2.

There will also be screenings at 6.30pm on the same days with films including Mama Mia, Back to the Future, Cruella and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy cinema outdoors this summer

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are so excited about the return of our summer cinema events and cannot wait to welcome our customers back.

“We always show family favourites that are a real hit with our customers and this year is no different with a fantastic range of popular films ensuring we have something for everyone.

“As in previous year’s, entry is free and we’ll be providing some seating, but people are welcome to bring along their own fold up chairs and come rain or shine the movies will be on! We hope as many people as possible will join us.”

The full screening schedule is:

4 August – 3.30pm Encanto and 6pm Mama Mia

11 August – 3.30pm Finding Dory and 6pm Back to the Future

18 August – 3.30pm The Good Dinosaur and 6pm Cruella

25 August – 3.30pm Sing 2 and 6pm Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

For further information about Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk