Football legend and I'm A Celeb winner Harry Redknapp coming to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 21st May 2025, 07:22 BST
Football favourite and I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! winner Harry Redknapp is coming to Doncaster to lift the lid on his colourful life.

The legendary soccer boss will present An Evening With Harry Redknapp at Doncaster Racecourse on September 5.

Redknapp enjoyed a long career in football management, managing the likes of Spurs, Southampton, Bournemouth, and West Ham. 

He most famously managed Portsmouth when they won the FA Cup in 2008 and was later crowned ‘King Of The Jungle’ on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

Legendary football boss Harry Redknapp is coming to Doncaster.

Harry is back on the road and will regale fans with stories from his football and TV career.

The evening has been described as “one of the funniest, most entertaining talk shows on the circuit.”

A spokesperson said: “We're excited to welcome Harry Redknapp for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, storytelling, and a live Q&A session.

Tickets are priced from £30 per person and are available at www.rmeventsonline.co.uk

