Flying Scotsman in Doncaster: More tickets to be released after 'incredible response'

The world famous Doncaster-built loco will be in its birthplace on November 11 and 12 to mark its 100th anniversary – and the initial batch of free tickets was snapped up by excited locals within hours of being released.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Wow! What an incredible response to our Flying Scotsman event.

“We’re really pleased that so many of you want to welcome Flying Scotsman back home.

Flying Scotsman will be in Doncaster for her 100th anniversary celebrations in November.

All tickets that were released have now been allocated.

“But if you missed out, don’t worry.

"Due to the unprecedented demand we’ve worked hard and managed to secure a limited number of extra tickets which will be released next week.

“We’ll share more information closer to the time.”

Thousands of visitors will get the opportunity to see Flying Scotsman up close, take photos and marvel at the magnificent feat of engineering that was created in Doncaster 100 years ago.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “It has always been our ambition to bring Flying Scotsman home to Doncaster as we will always be associated with this iconic locomotive.

“I am delighted that we are giving our residents, along with visitors from far and wide, the chance to see Flying Scotsman as part of a special centenary event. We are a city that has a proud rail heritage, but we are also a city that looks to the future, and we have forged strong partnerships in the transport sector to build on regeneration and growth across Doncaster.

“This event will also be poignant as it takes place over Remembrance weekend. It will be a time to reflect and give thanks for the sacrifices made by service men and women who worked in the rail sector and commemorate their most significant contribution.”

Flying Scotsman will be based at Freightliner Railport, Decoy Bank South. There will be no parking available at the site, however there will be a Park & Ride service provided by First Bus that will run every 15 minutes from White Rose Way Park & Ride (by Morrisons) and an additional service will also run from Frenchgate Interchange every 20 minutes.

A return ticket will cost £3 for an adult and £2 for a child return ticket. Concessions are not valid on this service.

As well as viewing Flying Scotsman, there will also be fun and creative activities and entertainment on show for people of all ages to enjoy.

Events have been taking place across Doncaster as part of Flying Scotsman’s centenary year to celebrate this significant milestone with schools, museums and libraries getting involved. The full programme is available to view at www.dglam.org.uk/whats-on/flying-scotsman