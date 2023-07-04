The Les Mills launch day will see master trainer visit the Dome to celebrate new releases of Body Combat, Body Attack and Body Balance classes.

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), who manage the Dome, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Dan Choucri to Doncaster Dome this weekend. He will be teaching a number of new classes alongside Les Mills instructors from our DCLT run centres.

“We know how popular these sessions will be as Dan and Les Mills have a huge fan base.”

Fitness fans in Doncaster are snapping up tickets for a special Les Mills launch event at Doncaster Dome

The sessions will cover:

BODYCOMBAT - a high-energy martial arts-inspired workout that is totally non-contact. Participants punch and kick their way to fitness and burn up to 570 calories** in a class. No experience needed. Learn moves from Karate, Taekwondo, Boxing, Muay Thai, Capoeira and Kung Fu.

BODYATTACK™ - a high-energy fitness class with moves that cater for total beginners to total addicts. Combining athletic movements like running, lunging and jumping with strength exercises such as push-ups and squats.

BODYBALANCE™ - a new generation yoga class that will improve mind, body and life.

Participants can expect to bend and stretch through a series of simple yoga moves, elements of Tai Chi and Pilates while an inspiring soundtrack plays in the background. Breathing control is apart of all the exercises, and instructors will always provide options for those just getting started.

“Your ticket is for all three classes but you don’t have to do all three if you don’t want to. Just come along and take part in the ones that suit you. It’=ll be a great fun session and run from 9am – 12noon,” added Chris.