Festival of British Railway Modelling set to steam back into Doncaster

The Festival of British Railway Modelling 2024 will take place at Doncaster Racecourse on February 10 and 11 and is being dubbed by organisers as “a celebration of the amazing world of model railways from around the British Isles.”

The spokesman added: “Expect a selection of the best layouts, many of which have appeared in British Railway Modelling magazine over the last 12 months.

“The show is also the perfect place to buy model railway products from a variety of leading retailers through to small suppliers, as well as talk to societies covering all major scales and gauges.

"And, make sure you visit the BRM stand to meet the team behind the magazine and to take advantage of the best subscription offers.”