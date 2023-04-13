News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
16 minutes ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
1 hour ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
1 hour ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
2 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
3 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

'Fabulously filthy' X-rated adult pantomime returns to Doncaster area theatre

An X-rated adults only panto dubbed as ‘fabulously filthy’ is returning to a Doncaster area theatre.

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST

The show, entitled Mother Goose Cracks One Off, will be staged at the Montgomery Hall in Wath on May 6.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to be heading back to the Montgomery Hall with Mother Goose...Cracks One Off!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show stars adult pantomime legends Liam Mellor as Billy Goose and the fabulously filthy Jimmy Burton-Iles in the title role of Mother Goose.

Mother Goose Cracks One Off is coming to Wath's Montgomery Hall.Mother Goose Cracks One Off is coming to Wath's Montgomery Hall.
Mother Goose Cracks One Off is coming to Wath's Montgomery Hall.
Most Popular

    A spokesman said: “Will Mother Goose get glamour, fame, and fortune?

    "Will Demon Vanity rule the world?

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "And will Billy finally get to s*** the Princess?”

    “Find out in our fun and filthy adult panto for all you big boys and girls. Leave the kids at home and grab your tickets for this filthy night out!”

    Due to high demand early booking is recommended ! Get your tickets on the link below now. Suitable for 16+

    https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/.../2023-05-06/19:30/t-arrndn

    Related topics:Doncaster