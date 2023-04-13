'Fabulously filthy' X-rated adult pantomime returns to Doncaster area theatre

The show, entitled Mother Goose Cracks One Off, will be staged at the Montgomery Hall in Wath on May 6.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to be heading back to the Montgomery Hall with Mother Goose...Cracks One Off!”

The show stars adult pantomime legends Liam Mellor as Billy Goose and the fabulously filthy Jimmy Burton-Iles in the title role of Mother Goose.

A spokesman said: “Will Mother Goose get glamour, fame, and fortune?

"Will Demon Vanity rule the world?

"And will Billy finally get to s*** the Princess?”

“Find out in our fun and filthy adult panto for all you big boys and girls. Leave the kids at home and grab your tickets for this filthy night out!”