Ex-England stars heading to Doncaster for Harry Redknapp charity match

Mental health charity Walking’s Brilliant are hosting a charity match on Sunday, June 4 (2.30pm) where their star-studded select XI will take on Harry’s Heroes, managed by former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp.

Names on the teamsheet for Harry’s side include ex-England internationals Paul Merson, Chris Waddle, Matt Le Tissier, Neil Ruddock and Des Walker.

Representing Walking’s Brilliant will be Stan Collymore, Carlton Palmer, Dean Windass and former Rovers defender Andy Butler.

Harry Redknapp is bringing a host of football stars to the Eco Power Stadium.

And ex-Rovers manager Dean Saunders will return to the Eco-Power Stadium in a player-coach role.

Walking’s Brilliant was set up by former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley to promote the value of walking for mental health.

Mark has teamed up with fellow ex-pros to stage Walking and Talking Charity Hikes to raise funds for mental health charities. Fundraising efforts so far have included climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

The Harry’s Heroes team were brought together for an ITV documentary series which saw Redknapp help former international players get fit and healthy for one last game against a German counterpart.

Redknapp, 76, enjoyed a lengthy career in the game as a player and manager.

He enjoyed spells in charge of Bournemouth, West Ham United, Portsmouth, Southampton, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City as well as Spurs and in his second spell at Portsmouth, he managed the side that won the 2008 FA Cup.

His son, Jamie Redknapp, played under him at Bournemouth and Southampton and after retiring from soccer, became an unlikely winner of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Tickets for the game on June 4 are just £7 for adults and £3 for children.

To purchase tickets visit the Club Doncaster Box Office, call 01302 762576 or click HERE

Squad lists: Harry’s Heroes: Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier, Neil Ruddock, Chris Waddle, Micky Gray, Des Walker, Matt Jansen, Paddy Kenny, Craig Hignett, Alan Kennedy, Tony Gregory, Matt Kilgallon.

Walking’s Brilliant: Stan Collymore, Carlton Palmer, Mark Crossley, Dean Windass, Steve Howey, Chris Kirkland, John Beresford, Adie Moses, Mark Barnard, David Hirst, Nigel Jemson, Andy Butler.

Line-ups are subject to change.