Enjoy climbing and archery at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre this autumn

There will be lots of autumn activities at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre including archery and rock climbing.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:42 am

Visitors will have the opportunity to climb a 14m high wall and have a go on the archery area from September 24 onwards.

Chris Hone, head of commercial development at DCLT, said: “This summer has been busy - visitors took to water for the Aquapark experience and enjoyed the new stand up paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and katakuna boats.



The climbing wall is 14m tall.

“This autumn we are launching a climbing wall and an archery space which are excellent additions to the centre.

“We think it’s a great place to enjoy a range of activities right here on your doorstep in Doncaster.

“Visitors will be able to book craft hire to continue to enjoy time on the lake over the coming months.”

The climbing wall is suitable for visitors from eight years old and above but those under 16 must have a parent in attendance with them.

The 50 minute sessions cost £10 per person.

Sessions will run every Friday and weekends as well as daily during the October school holidays.

