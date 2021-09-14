Enjoy climbing and archery at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre this autumn
There will be lots of autumn activities at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre including archery and rock climbing.
Visitors will have the opportunity to climb a 14m high wall and have a go on the archery area from September 24 onwards.
Chris Hone, head of commercial development at DCLT, said: “This summer has been busy - visitors took to water for the Aquapark experience and enjoyed the new stand up paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and katakuna boats.
“This autumn we are launching a climbing wall and an archery space which are excellent additions to the centre.
“We think it’s a great place to enjoy a range of activities right here on your doorstep in Doncaster.
“Visitors will be able to book craft hire to continue to enjoy time on the lake over the coming months.”
The climbing wall is suitable for visitors from eight years old and above but those under 16 must have a parent in attendance with them.