Enjoy a Big Day Out in Doncaster with swimming, skating and video game fun
and live on Freeview channel 276
The special Big Day Out tickets give families a chance to get active together with ice skating and lagoons swimming.
Chris Wright, head of health and leisure, said: “Our half term Big Day Out tickets offer families a great value day out with lots of active fun.
“We know that February can be a washout with the weather, and it can be very cold so the Big Day Out is a chance to have a fantastic family time without braving the elements.”
This year Doncaster Dome is hosting the Game On exhibition with 150 playable handheld, console and arcade games to explore. Game On is suitable for all ages from younger children to teenagers and adults. Tickets for this event can be booked as an add on to the Big Day Out tickets.