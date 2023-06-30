Up to 40,000 racegoers are expected at the Festival this autumn in what is always a highlight of the flat racing season and one of the most prestigious weeks of the British horse racing calendar.

Tickets are currently available at a reduced rate across grandstand, family, county and premier tickets, with some tickets available at a huge 36% discount compared to on the day prices.

The Festival is held across four days of jampacked racing action and kicks off on Thursday 14 September with Ladies Day for the first time in the Festival’s modern history.

St Leger Festival

Day two will showcase what Doncaster is made of in the aptly named Doncaster Day, followed by Saturday’s Betfred St Leger Day, which hosts the world’s oldest Classic race, the Betfred St Leger Stakes, a race that has been won by some legendary horses and jockeys through the decades, including Frankie Dettori, who earlier this summer announced his retirement from racing at the end of 2023.

The final day will then see racing past heroes come together for a Legends Day, celebrating some of the biggest names in horse racing.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “We’re back stronger than ever this year with the 2023 Betfred St Leger Festival and there is so much to look forward to, from Ladies Day to saying goodbye to Frankie Dettori in what would be his last St Leger and British Classic before he retires from racing – it will be a true celebration of our local community and horse racing as a whole.

“I’d encourage ticket buyers to act now before the price change to ensure they get the best possible value and secure their place as early as possible.”