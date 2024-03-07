Drag troupe Queenz revealed as headliners for this year's Doncaster Pride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dubbed ‘the show with balls,’ the group announced their headline slot at this year’s event on Town Field during a performance at Cast.

Doncaster has been chosen as the UK Pride host city for 2024 with thousands expected at the event on August 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Doncaster Pride spokesperson said: “We are so thrilled to have the girls performing on the Main Stage and closing our UK Pride Doncaster.

Most Popular

Queenz will be headlining this year's Doncaster Pride.

“Drag is so important to our community, an art form, a visual representation of being who you want to be.

“The team behind UK Pride Doncaster want our Pride to recognise and celebrate the huge contribution drag performers have made to our community and in bringing UK Pride to a close with such a fabulous show is, for us not only fitting but essential.”

Direct from their smash-hit run in London’s West End, these dazzling divas will deliver a night of fun and fabulousness as they dance like Britney and sing like Whitney!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get ready for jaw dropping live vocals and a setlist full of pop party anthems, including, Queen Of The Night, Born This Way, It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, musical mashups and so much more!

A spokesperson for Queenz said: “You’ll be feeling fierce and fabulous before you know it!”