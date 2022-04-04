Drag queen Ida Slapter to perform fundaising Doncaster show for RSPCA
A popular drag queen and cabaret star will take to the stage in Doncaster later this year in a fundraising show for the RSPCA.
By Darren Burke
Ida Slapter will be staging the International Cabaret Show at Yorkshire Main club in Edlington on May, with funds being raised for the charity’s Doncaster animal centre.
The show will take place on My 6 and doors open at 7.30pm with the show getting under way at 9pm.
