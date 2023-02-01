Doncaster's Tenpin bowling alley unveils new look after huge refurbishment

Tenpin, the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment brand, is unveiling a new look at its outlet in Doncaster.

Following a top-to-bottom refurbishment, the entertainment centre is ready to welcome guests to the revamped venue at Doncaster Leisure Park, which now features 24 bowling lanes with dynamic LED lighting and comfortable booth seating, as well as a new arcade space and an upgraded reception and bar area.

After ‘sparing’ some time on the bowling lanes, guests can sing their hearts out in one of Tenpin’s new high-tech karaoke rooms before pausing to refuel with the site’s wide range of food and drinks.

The entertainment centre will also introduce fabulous cocktails in its new modern contemporary bar area, which features large TVs showing all live games on Sky Sports and BT Sport, making it the perfect place to spend time with friends and family.

Arcade-lovers are in for a treat following the expansion of Tenpin’s games area, which now boasts the latest video games on state-of-the-art machines.

The adventurous amongst you should also keep your eyes peeled for the opening of three escape rooms by award-winning Houdini’s, which are coming soon to the venue.

Terryn Nixon, General Manager at Tenpin Doncaster, said: “We are delighted to be relaunching our Doncaster venue this February, following significant investment to make the centre even more exciting for our guests. With state-of-the-art bowling lanes and a wide range of activities that cater to visitors of all ages, we hope to become a social hub within the local community. We look forward to welcoming friends and families alike to experience all we have to offer!”

One of forty-eight locations, Tenpin Doncaster boasts a range of competitive socialising activities, making it the perfect place for groups of friends and families.

For more information or to make a booking, please visit https://www.tenpin.co.uk/our-locations/doncaster/.

