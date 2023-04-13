Doncaster's Savoy Cinema to stage Zootroplis screening for Yorkshire Wildlife Park charity

The venue in Sir Nige Gresley Square will host the charity event on April 22 to raise funds for the park's Wildlife Foundation.

The special event will feature a screening of the hit movie Zootropolis and all ticket proceeds will be donated to the Wildlife Foundation to support their conservation efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the movie, guests will enjoy a special appearance from the Savoy mascot, Lion-al Popcorn, as well as a complimentary animal themed balloon with every ticket.

The Savoy will stage a Yorkshire Wildlife Park charity screening.

Most Popular

Plus, every ticket will include entry into a prize draw with lots of exciting cinema related prizes up for grabs.

A Savoy spokesman said: “Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a great movie and support a great cause. Get your tickets now and help make a difference!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad