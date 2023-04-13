News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
16 minutes ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
1 hour ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
1 hour ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
2 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
3 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

Doncaster's Savoy Cinema to stage Zootroplis screening for Yorkshire Wildlife Park charity

Doncaster’s Savoy Cinema is to stage a family fun movie screening to support the city’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST

The venue in Sir Nige Gresley Square will host the charity event on April 22 to raise funds for the park's Wildlife Foundation.

The special event will feature a screening of the hit movie Zootropolis and all ticket proceeds will be donated to the Wildlife Foundation to support their conservation efforts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to the movie, guests will enjoy a special appearance from the Savoy mascot, Lion-al Popcorn, as well as a complimentary animal themed balloon with every ticket.

The Savoy will stage a Yorkshire Wildlife Park charity screening.The Savoy will stage a Yorkshire Wildlife Park charity screening.
The Savoy will stage a Yorkshire Wildlife Park charity screening.
Most Popular

    Plus, every ticket will include entry into a prize draw with lots of exciting cinema related prizes up for grabs.

    A Savoy spokesman said: “Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a great movie and support a great cause. Get your tickets now and help make a difference!”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets for the screening are available from the Savoy HERE

    Related topics:Yorkshire Wildlife ParkDoncasterTickets