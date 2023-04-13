Doncaster's Savoy Cinema to stage Zootroplis screening for Yorkshire Wildlife Park charity
Doncaster’s Savoy Cinema is to stage a family fun movie screening to support the city’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
The venue in Sir Nige Gresley Square will host the charity event on April 22 to raise funds for the park's Wildlife Foundation.
The special event will feature a screening of the hit movie Zootropolis and all ticket proceeds will be donated to the Wildlife Foundation to support their conservation efforts.
In addition to the movie, guests will enjoy a special appearance from the Savoy mascot, Lion-al Popcorn, as well as a complimentary animal themed balloon with every ticket.
Plus, every ticket will include entry into a prize draw with lots of exciting cinema related prizes up for grabs.
A Savoy spokesman said: “Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a great movie and support a great cause. Get your tickets now and help make a difference!”