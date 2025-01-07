Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new audio drama telling the amazing, true saga of Doncaster’s unique former Sand House has been released and is now freely available for listeners to enjoy.

Standing not far from the centre of Doncaster for 80 years, the Sand House was a mansion-sized dwelling whose walls were carved from solid rock. Its nearby tunnels, some containing remarkable carvings, largely remained until the 1980s and are still fondly remembered by many.

The new audio drama, produced by The Sand House Charity, marks the latest in a series of projects aimed at providing a fitting legacy for a remarkable part of Doncaster’s past, the Victorian marvel that was the Sand House.

The creative partnership of writer Peter Spafford and director Olwen May brought a stage version of the drama to Cast theatre, Doncaster, in 2018. They have collaborated once again and have been joined by sound designer and music composer Nicolas Lewis.

Doncaster's Sand House audio drama marks good progress.

With a small company of actors, most of whom also worked on the stage play, they have created a compelling dramatisation of the Sand

House story, firmly rooted in its factual history.

Follow the tale of Alice and Jim, from their wartime adventures in the tunnels to their protest against infilling them, in 1984. Listen in to how the conversation may have gone when Sand House creator Henry Senior explained to his wife, Mary, his vision for the next stage of his fantastical creation.

Expect smiles and sadness.

Speaking about his audio drama, Peter Spafford said: “Sand House has been a fantastic creative journey for me as a writer, from first hearing the amazing story as told to me by Richard Bell, to the scripting and production of the stage play at Cast in Doncaster, and now to the play's rebirth as an audio drama.

Now, via the internet, the play can hopefully speak to audiences far beyond Northern England about ambition and the dreams that are integral to us all as human beings”.

Director Olwen May added: “The Sand House story is so fascinating. From the very genesis of this project, I always knew we were exploring the achievements of an extraordinary man. However, this is also a piece about creativity, community and courage. It’s been a great pleasure to experience the play again in audio form.

"I hope audiences enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed recording it.”

To listen to “Sand House”, please go to https://thesandhouse.podbean.com/e/2/

The drama is available on all popular podcast platforms; search for .

One listener who was new to the Sand House story said: “What a real find this audio drama was for me, and I hope for many others. Captivating. Creative. Touching. Humorous. Inspiring. Meaningful. Profound. I fell in love with the whole production. Both the child and adult actors were just superb.”

“Sand House” audio drama would not have been possible without the generous support of the Liz & Terry Bramall Foundation, the Freshgate Trust Foundation, and the Doncaster & District Family History Society.