Doncaster's Potteric Carr nature reserve to host winter wonderland of activities
A wild winter wonderland of family fun and activities is coming to Doncaster’s Potteric Carr nature reserve.
January can often be a quiet time of year as the buzz of Christmas fades – but not for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust!
You can fend off the post-Christmas seasonal slump with six weeks of outdoor fun at the Wild Winter Wonderland event in Doncaster.
Starting on 9 January, visitors can explore an enchanted trail of willow sculptures following the Green Guardian spotters guide.
Wrap up warm and embark on this fantastic family adventure around the reserve to see what you can spot – both willow sculptures and resident seasonal wildlife.
And don’t forget to tell the Green Guardian your wishes for wildlife and sign up for the Green Guardian Guide to Living Wilder.
As well as the Wild Winter Wonderland enchanted trail, there will be a weekend of special wild winter events on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 of February.
Join the team on the 4 February to spot wild animal tracks and signs on a guided exploration event – Potteric Carr is home to a wealth of different wildlife from tiny newts to roaming roe deer.
Alternatively, early risers on the 4th should head to the mini mammals mosey event for a chance to spot resident mini mammals, including water shrews, water voles and harvest mice. Places for both of these events are limited, so make sure to pre-book.
On Sunday 5 February you can follow the enchanted trail into the woodland to toast a marshmallow and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate by the crackle of the campfire.
Stay a while and craft some natural decorations – a truly magical winter experience and fun for everyone.
If you’re looking to make a day of it, there’s so much more to explore at Potteric Carr during the winter.
The café serves a boost of cosiness, and a mouth-watering selection of tasty homemade goods – including a delicious hot chocolate.
The shop is also another great spot to pick up some late gifts. Will it be a mushroom grow kit for the budding mycophile or a board game to enjoy with the family as the perfect winter wind-down?
There’s plenty to do on the reserve too.
Head out with the family and learn more about the wildlife and habitats around the nature reserve with the Spinny the spider trail, free and downloadable from ywt.org.uk/go-wild.
To end a dreamy winter day, try to catch a mesmerising starling murmuration as the daylight fades and the chill of the evening begins to set in – Potteric Car is home to upwards of 40,000 starlings that put on a seasonal display like no other. Don’t forget to wrap up warm.
Potteric Carr nature reserve is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Admission to the reserve is free for members of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, or £5 for an adult and £3 for a child. You can find out more about the reserve and events programme at www.ywt.org.uk.