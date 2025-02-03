Doncaster's first arts market to be launched in revamped Corn Exchange

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 11:43 BST
Doncaster’s first dedicated arts market is to be launched in the city’s revamped Corn Exchange.

Doncaster Creative Network are launching the event, describing it as “exciting news” and “a vibrant space where artists and makers can showcase and sell their work directly to the public.”

A spokesperson said: “Calling all artists, designers, musicians, authors!

"Want to be part of this incredible event? We are now accepting applications for stallholders.

The revamped Corn Exchange will host an arts market later this year.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with new audiences, share your work, and be part of a thriving creative community.”

The event will take place on March 22 from 10am to 4pm.

You can apply for a stall here.

The spokesperson added: “Don’t miss your chance to be part of something truly special in Doncaster.”

The historic Grade II listed building in the heart of Doncaster’s market and which dates from 1870, re-opened in December after a £5 million upgrade.

