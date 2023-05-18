Doncaster's Cantley Gala to bounce back with dog show, go karts, fun fair, food and much more

Cantley Gala will take place on May 27 and organisers are promising a wide variety of entertainment including a dog show, go karts, fun fair rides, a host of food stalls and much, much more.

It is the first time the event has been held since 2019 and organiser Chantelle Williams said: “We are hoping a lovely sunny day to bring out the local community and beyond to have a fantastic fun filled day everyone can enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with fellow organiser Darren Bird, the pair have renamed the event Cantley Gala rather than Cantley Carnival “as it seemed more community minded” and the event will take place at Cantley Park in Aintree Avenue from 11am to 4pm.

Cantley Gala is bouncing back after a four year absence - and organisers are promising a feast of fun for all the family.

Most Popular

The full line-up of fun includes bouncy castles, face painting, market stalls, entertainment, a chance to meet superheroes and magical sisters, a raffle with a top £100 prize, tombola and food stalls which will include Jan's Caribbean Kitchen, Madame Crepe, Orchard 27, Yamas, Death By Fudge and Emily’s Sweet Treats and Desserts.

Visitors will be able to tuck into authentic world menus, artisan desserts and enjoy dishes from the Caribbean, Greece and Mexico.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog show will get under way at noon and there will also be 52 different stalls – with everything from hair bows to wax melts as well as Zorb balls and an assault course.