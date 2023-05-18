Doncaster's Cantley Gala to bounce back with dog show, go karts, fun fair, food and much more
A popular Doncaster community gala is set to bounce back with a feast of family fun.
Cantley Gala will take place on May 27 and organisers are promising a wide variety of entertainment including a dog show, go karts, fun fair rides, a host of food stalls and much, much more.
It is the first time the event has been held since 2019 and organiser Chantelle Williams said: “We are hoping a lovely sunny day to bring out the local community and beyond to have a fantastic fun filled day everyone can enjoy.”
Along with fellow organiser Darren Bird, the pair have renamed the event Cantley Gala rather than Cantley Carnival “as it seemed more community minded” and the event will take place at Cantley Park in Aintree Avenue from 11am to 4pm.
The full line-up of fun includes bouncy castles, face painting, market stalls, entertainment, a chance to meet superheroes and magical sisters, a raffle with a top £100 prize, tombola and food stalls which will include Jan's Caribbean Kitchen, Madame Crepe, Orchard 27, Yamas, Death By Fudge and Emily’s Sweet Treats and Desserts.
Visitors will be able to tuck into authentic world menus, artisan desserts and enjoy dishes from the Caribbean, Greece and Mexico.
The dog show will get under way at noon and there will also be 52 different stalls – with everything from hair bows to wax melts as well as Zorb balls and an assault course.
Full details can be found at the Cantley Gala Facebook page HERE