Doncaster wrestling firm 1PW bounces back with star-studded fight show after 10 year break

A host of wrestling superstars are set to appear at The Dome, including legends Rob Van Dam, Mickie James, and Ruby Soho.

The prestigious event, on 1 October, marks 17 years from the first ever 1PW show held at its original Dome home.

The event, called ‘A New Twist of Fate’, is the ultimate comeback for the wrestling company after closing its doors for over ten years.

1PW is bringing wrestling back to The Dome.

Steven Gauntley, Managing Director, and founder of 1PW, said: “The plan is not to recreate what it was before, but to reimagine what it was before. We’ve got a lot of people who’ve been mega nostalgic for this and still remember those shows all those years ago.”

The show will feature a variety of highflying wrestlers, WWE hall of fame, and AEW names.

Tickets are available to watch the fight in person at the Dome, but the event will also be live streamed online and on TV.

Steven said: “We couldn’t just be a brand new start up from nowhere and have this line-up – it’s because of the history of the company that we’re able to attract the names that we’ve got on the show.”

He said that before he established 1PW in Doncaster where he grew up, there really wasn’t an audience for wrestling in Britain. When he first put his idea forward to the Dome for the show, he had to assure that 1PW would have ‘genuine stars’ – and that they did.

The roster included massive names like Bret “Hitman” Hart, The Monster Abyss, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

Steven said: “We had people from all over the UK come as customers and we even had people fly from Europe and America. It was just unlike anything else that had been seen in British wrestling. It was just a phenomenon really.

“1PW is unlike any other wrestling experience because it’s the kind of wrestling show that people who don’t even like wrestling will enjoy. It’s great for everyone in your family.