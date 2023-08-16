News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Doncaster village to play host to family fun day and classic car show

A host of classic cars will roar into a Doncaster village as part of a fun-packed family day.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST

Stainforth Gala, organised by Stainforth Town Council, will take place on August 27 and will feature Hit The Road with classic, custom and modified cars as well as bikes on display.

The event will be held on the Stainforth Welfare Grounds from 11am to 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a family fun day with rides and bouncy castles, face painting, a DJ plus stalls and food.

A classic car show will be held in Stainforth.A classic car show will be held in Stainforth.
A classic car show will be held in Stainforth.
Most Popular

    The event is the brainchild of this year’s Mayor of the village, Coun David Bowling who is hoping to raise funds for his charity, which aims to collect funds for local community groups based in Stainforth.

    Entry to the event is free and the car show will have a number of classes with trophies to be won.

    Anyone interested in exhibiting or wanting more details should contact 07808 122925.

    Related topics:DoncasterStainforth