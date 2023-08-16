Stainforth Gala, organised by Stainforth Town Council, will take place on August 27 and will feature Hit The Road with classic, custom and modified cars as well as bikes on display.

The event will be held on the Stainforth Welfare Grounds from 11am to 5pm.

There will also be a family fun day with rides and bouncy castles, face painting, a DJ plus stalls and food.

A classic car show will be held in Stainforth.

The event is the brainchild of this year’s Mayor of the village, Coun David Bowling who is hoping to raise funds for his charity, which aims to collect funds for local community groups based in Stainforth.

Entry to the event is free and the car show will have a number of classes with trophies to be won.