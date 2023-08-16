Doncaster village to play host to family fun day and classic car show
Stainforth Gala, organised by Stainforth Town Council, will take place on August 27 and will feature Hit The Road with classic, custom and modified cars as well as bikes on display.
The event will be held on the Stainforth Welfare Grounds from 11am to 5pm.
There will also be a family fun day with rides and bouncy castles, face painting, a DJ plus stalls and food.
The event is the brainchild of this year’s Mayor of the village, Coun David Bowling who is hoping to raise funds for his charity, which aims to collect funds for local community groups based in Stainforth.
Entry to the event is free and the car show will have a number of classes with trophies to be won.
Anyone interested in exhibiting or wanting more details should contact 07808 122925.