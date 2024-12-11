Doncaster town's Christmas market delayed by Storm Darragh to go ahead this weekend
Organisers were forced to shelve Conisbrough Christmas Market due to the weather conditions – but the festive fun is set to swing back into action this Saturday.
Taking place between 10am and 4pm across Conisbrough town centre, visitors will be able to tuck into uthentic glühwein and bratwurst to gourmet burgers and pie and peas while browsing wreaths, candles, trinkets and treasures. The centre of Conisbrough is transformed into a pedestrianised Christmas Market for the day, with the church, castle and library open, with bars and restaurants also in full swing.
There will be live music and entertainment in venues around the village and a host of stalls selling a wide range of gifts and crafts.
There will also be a fairground, a pipe organ and roasted chestnuts.
A spokesperson said: “We can’t wait to see you all.”
