Doncaster Rovers to host Kellogg's Football Camp - with free spaces on offer for kids
The sessions, aged for children between 7 and 14, will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium from August 6-22.
Kicking off across the UK this summer in partnership with the EFL, parents can sign their kids up now at kelloggsfc.com (before the end of June) to claim one of 30,000 free spaces – the perfect way to help keep kids active and entertained in the local area during the summer holidays across July and August.
With parents starting to think about how to entertain the kids during the school summer break without breaking the bank, Kellogg’s is offering the ideal solution for fun and activity filled days within their local communities – Kellogg’s Football Camps.
In partnership with the EFL, Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers, the camps kick off in July and run nationwide in 73 locations (within 10 miles of most homes) for 5-15yr olds. Thousands of free spaces for the new camps are now available.
Getting involved couldn’t be easier. Parents simply purchase a special promo pack of Kellogg’s cereal in stores across the country to find the redemption code (on-shelves until 24 June), and then sign their kids up for a local session at www.kelloggsfc.com
As the six-week school break creeps up quickly, the fun-filled camps offer an exciting chance for footie-mad kids and those who are yet to step onto a pitch alike, a welcoming environment to stay active.
Recent research commissioned by Kellogg’s highlighted that:
Almost six in ten (59%) UK parents struggle to entertain their children throughout the school summer holidays
More than eight in 10 parents (86%) want their child to experience less screen time during the break
86% also believe that team sport is hugely important to learn valuable life skills.
So what are you waiting for? All kids can kick off their fun-filled school break this summer at Kellogg’s Football Camps
More details about the Doncaster Rovers summer camp are available at the website HERE
.
