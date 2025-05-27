Doncaster rock music legend John Parr to appear to Picnic in the Park event

Doncaster rock music legend John Parr will be the star guest at a Picnic in the Park event this weekend.

The musician, best known for his 1980s global smash hit St Elmo’s Fire, will be appearing at the event in West Park, Goole this Sunday.

The 10th anniversary event includes live music, classic cars, a fun fair, a raffle, food and drink and much more.

The event will take place between noon and 5pm and further details are available at the Facebook page HERE