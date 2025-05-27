Doncaster rock music legend John Parr to appear to Picnic in the Park event
Doncaster rock music legend John Parr will be the star guest at a Picnic in the Park event this weekend.
The musician, best known for his 1980s global smash hit St Elmo’s Fire, will be appearing at the event in West Park, Goole this Sunday.
The 10th anniversary event includes live music, classic cars, a fun fair, a raffle, food and drink and much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.