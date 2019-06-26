Doncaster retirees hitting fitness regime for six
Fitness will be hit for six after the Doncaster arm of University of the Third age teamed up with the charitable arm of Yorkshire CCC – the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation.
The two bodies have started to provide the gentle pursuit of weekly Walking Cricket sessions.
Walking Cricket makes cricket accessible to those who identify as older adults and are semi – retired or retired, by tailoring the traditional game of cricket to suit those with less mobility and by catering for different abilities. What makes it different? Simply put: there is no running allowed (and it’s played with a softer ball too).
Walking Cricket was trialled in early 2019, in Barnsley, and now has two fully functioning weekly sessions running in both Barnsley and Doncaster. The group take it in turns to score, umpire and play, so each individual is learning new skills and keeping both their mind and their bodies active.
National U3A subject adviser for Walking Cricket and lead at the two Barnsley U3A groups, Mac Mckechnie, said: “We play regularly and members love it. It’s as much about the social aspect as it is about the cricket and people who attend can now play in a team sport that is within the physical capabilities that age presents them with. My aim working in partnership with YCF is to get other teams involved, especially in and around Yorkshire”
Walking Cricket originally began when Mac, 69, from Barnsley, joined his local U3A walking football group.
As an avid Cricket fan, previously playing in the army and Bradford League, Mac did some research and went on to set up the first ever Walking Cricket group in Yorkshire. Since then, Mac got in touch with Doncaster U3A, and the Doncaster group was launched.