After reluctantly getting out of warm dry cars we all donned several layers of supposedly waterproof clothing and were ready, willing ?? and able to set off. Birthday Boy Norman briefed us about distance and roads to cross etc and we went down the lane and then into the countryside.

The rain it did rain and the ground was in places so wet and saturated that it was at times hard to find anywhere where it wasn’t over our boots.

Some of the paths were more like small streams and what would normally have been the small streams were more like raging torrents.

A stag got a little too close for comfort

But ably and carefully led by Norman we cheerfully pressed on in good spirits. The area has some splendid scenery and views which it could be argued were in some

peculiar way enhanced by, rather than spoiled by, the weather.

By the time our lunchbreak arrived the weather had in fact started to improve a little and we were able to find a dryish spot behind Wentworth Woodhouse castle.

Here we were delighted to be visited by a large stag that came almost too close for comfort.

Wet weather didn't stop the walkers

After lunch the rain mostly held off and we were able at least to put our hoods down. Even so, because of the slippery conditions, making progress up some of the grassy slopes was hard work.

But we got there, and on reaching the car park were rewaded for our efforts with the promised birthday cake and cheese. Challenging conditions but a great walk nevertheless. Thanks to everyone for the good company. Special thanks to Norman for leading, Phil for backmarking and Steve for the photos.

Points Of Interest: Wentworth Castle is a grade-I listed country house, the former seat of the Earls of Strafford, at Stainborough, near Barnsley in South Yorkshire, England.

It is now home to the Northern College for Residential and Community Education.

The estate was in the care of the Wentworth Castle Heritage Trust from 2001 to June 2019 and was open to the public year-round seven days a week.

Despite massive restoration, the castle gardens were closed to the public in 2017 amidst a funding crisis. In September 2018 it was announced that the National Trust planned to enter into a new partnership with Northern College and Barnsley

Metropolitan Borough Council to reopen the gardens and parkland to the public.

The gardens and parkland reopened to the public on 8 June 2019. © Wikipedia

Non-members welcome, just turn up and say "Hallo" you will be well looked after

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,