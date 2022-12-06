Doncaster Ramblers: Wet walk at Sandall Beat Wood
On a very wet morning seven ramblers plus the leader arrived at Sandall Beat Wood Nature Reserve car park.
After leaving we took a good track leading towards the children’s playground where some offices are located.
A bridge over a railway line was negotiated next.
Here particular care was required as wet leaves on wet wooden steps cause a slippage hazard.
Wet leaves and sizeable puddles were everywhere but did not cause any problems.
Next came a long broad tree lined track looking very autumnal.
This narrowed after a while and in due course we arrived at Cantley.
We took a break by the shops under a long canopy which at last gave some respite from the rain.
After a short break we set off again along residential roads, before emerging on Cantley Lane.
Turning left here and left at the next roundabout allowed us to proceed to Old Cantley.
By now thankfully it had stopped raining.
Another footpath took us away from Old Cantley back into Sandall Beat Wood.
A steady walk through the woods brought us to the location where we were earlier in the walk.
Rather than going back by the same route, we took a path on the right to reach the landscaped area where Markham Main Colliery used to be.
After a short distance we made a descent to where the footbridge was earlier in the walk and made our way back to the car, although the heavy rain returned for the final stretch.
*The Xmas walk and lunch this year will be on Tuesday 13 December 2022.
The walk is a linear one along the Don Valley Way starting at Swinton and finishing in the city centre.