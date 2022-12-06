After leaving we took a good track leading towards the children’s playground where some offices are located.

A bridge over a railway line was negotiated next.

Here particular care was required as wet leaves on wet wooden steps cause a slippage hazard.

Wet leaves and sizeable puddles were everywhere but did not cause any problems.

Next came a long broad tree lined track looking very autumnal.

This narrowed after a while and in due course we arrived at Cantley.

We took a break by the shops under a long canopy which at last gave some respite from the rain.

After a short break we set off again along residential roads, before emerging on Cantley Lane.

Turning left here and left at the next roundabout allowed us to proceed to Old Cantley.

By now thankfully it had stopped raining.

Another footpath took us away from Old Cantley back into Sandall Beat Wood.

A steady walk through the woods brought us to the location where we were earlier in the walk.

Rather than going back by the same route, we took a path on the right to reach the landscaped area where Markham Main Colliery used to be.

After a short distance we made a descent to where the footbridge was earlier in the walk and made our way back to the car, although the heavy rain returned for the final stretch.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

*Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years.

The location of these walks varies from walks local in the Doncaster area like Tickhill, Sykehouse or Askern, to walks in the Derbyshire Peak District, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and West Yorkshire, etc.

We also have a programme of Thursday morning walks of about two to three hours.

All the walks are led by Ramblers leaders and we always have a backmarker.

Most of us take a flask for a hot drink mid-morning, followed by a packed lunch, usually in the vicinity of a pub or a cafe.

A photographic record of many of our walks can be seen on the website.

*The Xmas walk and lunch this year will be on Tuesday 13 December 2022.