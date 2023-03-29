We set off walking a well defined pathway eastwards towards South Anston looking down over the valley.

After a short stop at St James Church, South Anson we continued through the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

estate and turned right onto a bridleway that led us down to the Chesterfield Canal.

Seeking redemption

Most Popular

Elevenves were taken at this point.

After refreshments we continued up the hill stopping at the top to take in the views and then followed Lady Field Road passing Thorpe Salvin Hall into Thorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salvin and St Peters Church.

We were now blessed with some sunshine and continued westwards passing Loscar wood and Crow wood.

Plotting their route

A knowledgable member of the group told us that in the early part of this century a man was found guilty of murdering a retired doctor who was having an affair with his wife and the body was buried in Loscar wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On reaching Harthill lunch was taken by the All Hallows church and other refreshments were taken in the Beehive pub.

We continued northwards uphill on a bridleway crossing the Cuckoo Way and joined Walsaker Lane then Coalpit Lane which passed the cemetery joining Church street

which led surprisingly to the chuch of St John the Baptist in Wales.

Crossing the Wales road we followed Manor road turning right into Storth Lane passing the comprehensive school crossing the railway line and heading back north-eastwards across the fields following well defined paths back to Todwick feeling spiritually uplifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Point of Interest

St Peter & St Paul, Todwick. The church is recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086. Inside the church you will find wonderful horse-box pews,carvings in the roof beams and there is a case containing the Todwick Byble, dated 1639 St James South, Anston.

There is evidence the church dates back to 1174 and parts were added during the following centuries.

St Peters, Thorpe Salvin. The church dates from 1130 and the south doorway and Tudor porch is elaborately decorated with carved capitals and a lozenge and chevrons. There is a remarkable font with carvings showing the four seasons and a baptism scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Hallows, Harthill. This is a norman church with later additions in the 15th and 17th

Centuries. The Duke of Leeds used the chapel as a mortuary and the Dukes gauntlets and funeral Pall are on display.

St John the Baptist, Wales. This church dates back to the 10th century with a fantastist Norman south door with bird and human head carvings. Additional parts were added in the 18th and 19th centuries.

*Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.