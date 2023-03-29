News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
1 hour ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
1 hour ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
3 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

Doncaster Ramblers: Walkers seeking to be redeemed

On a cloudy overcast morning 40 disciples, plus Hugo, assembled in the car park of St Peter & St Paul Church in Todwick to seek redemption by visiting a number of local churches.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:03 BST

We set off walking a well defined pathway eastwards towards South Anston looking down over the valley.

After a short stop at St James Church, South Anson we continued through the

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

estate and turned right onto a bridleway that led us down to the Chesterfield Canal.

Seeking redemption
Seeking redemption
Seeking redemption
Most Popular

    Elevenves were taken at this point.

    After refreshments we continued up the hill stopping at the top to take in the views and then followed Lady Field Road passing Thorpe Salvin Hall into Thorpe

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Salvin and St Peters Church.

    We were now blessed with some sunshine and continued westwards passing Loscar wood and Crow wood.

    Plotting their route
    Plotting their route
    Plotting their route

    A knowledgable member of the group told us that in the early part of this century a man was found guilty of murdering a retired doctor who was having an affair with his wife and the body was buried in Loscar wood.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    On reaching Harthill lunch was taken by the All Hallows church and other refreshments were taken in the Beehive pub.

    We continued northwards uphill on a bridleway crossing the Cuckoo Way and joined Walsaker Lane then Coalpit Lane which passed the cemetery joining Church street

    which led surprisingly to the chuch of St John the Baptist in Wales.

    Crossing the Wales road we followed Manor road turning right into Storth Lane passing the comprehensive school crossing the railway line and heading back north-eastwards across the fields following well defined paths back to Todwick feeling spiritually uplifted.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Point of Interest

    St Peter & St Paul, Todwick. The church is recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086. Inside the church you will find wonderful horse-box pews,carvings in the roof beams and there is a case containing the Todwick Byble, dated 1639 St James South, Anston.

    There is evidence the church dates back to 1174 and parts were added during the following centuries.

    St Peters, Thorpe Salvin. The church dates from 1130 and the south doorway and Tudor porch is elaborately decorated with carved capitals and a lozenge and chevrons. There is a remarkable font with carvings showing the four seasons and a baptism scene.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    All Hallows, Harthill. This is a norman church with later additions in the 15th and 17th

    Centuries. The Duke of Leeds used the chapel as a mortuary and the Dukes gauntlets and funeral Pall are on display.

    St John the Baptist, Wales. This church dates back to the 10th century with a fantastist Norman south door with bird and human head carvings. Additional parts were added in the 18th and 19th centuries.

    *Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Also follow us on Facebook

    https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

    Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

    Doncaster RamblersWalkers