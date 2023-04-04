The ground initially was quite wet with some mud and puddles but careful navigation allowed us to keep clear of the worst of the mud.

After turning left at a “T” junction we emerged by farm buildings and a junction of paths by a lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quick break was taken here to remove a layer of clothing as it was getting warm by now.

Taking in the sights

Most Popular

We carried on in a northbound direction along the lane, going underneath some pylons before turning left along a track. A further left turn quite quickly took us down another track where we had a refreshment break.

Carrying on we crossed a lane and took a further track with a couple of properties on the left. The track then curved to the right and brought us out at the southern end of Fosterhouses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We turned right then left along another minor lane for some distance. At the next road junction we turned left noting a decorative “Fishlake” name sign.

A footpath led off to the right which we took and then shortly we turned left. This was initially quite a muddy path but dried out as we headed south and met the road that comes from Stainforth.

Where next?

A left turn here took us back to Fishlake noting a mill in good condition on the left and another decorative “Fishlake” sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Point of Interest: There is a local myth called ‘The Cockatrice of Church Street’. The story goes that the mythical beast resides near the churchyard; those unlucky enough to hear its call are said to never sleep again. The local church, dedicated to St Cuthbert, is Grade I listed. Most of the building dates from the 14th and 15th centuries, while parts (namely the southern door) can be traced back to the 12th century when England was under Norman rule. According to legends, Cuthbert was buried here.

Sir William de Notton, later Lord Chief Justice of Ireland, was Lord of the Manor of Fishlake in the 1340s. In 1350 he and his wife Isabel conveyed it to John de Birthwaite, the Prior of Monk Bretton Priory, to build a chantry chapel at Woolley Church, where prayers were to be said for the souls of the Royal family as well as Notton's own family. The timing of the grant suggests that Notton was giving thanks for England’s deliverance from the first outbreak of the Black Death. In November 2019 the village of Fishlake gained national notoriety as the River Don, swollen by unprecedented rainfall, overtopped and flooded a huge swathe of land

including over 170 homes and businesses. © Wikipedia

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad