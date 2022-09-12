Doncaster Ramblers: Vicar Water and Royal Sherwood

There were friends both old and new in the group who gathered for the pre-walk briefing.

It was to be a walk of variable length (somewhere between ten and 11.5 miles depending upon the stamina and enthusiasm of the walkers).

It was also to have two fairly different halves (first in the trees of Sherwood Forest and secondly through the village of Kings Clipstone and farmland behind Clipstone itself) and would have three refreshment breaks (coffee, lunch and a pub/ice cream stop).

Ramblers congregate

These arrangements seemed to suit all concerned and so we set off.

Passing the top end of the lake and the local anglers we were quickly into the forest.

Here we followed paths and cycle tracks bathed in dappled sunshine until our coffee break stop where some handy fencing provided seating.

From there we pressed on round behind the Centre Parcs holiday village and finding some picnic tables at the interchange of yet more cycle tracks decided to stop for an early lunch.

Time for a pint

The promise of an imminent pub stop and the annoyance of wasps meant we didn’t stay long.

After exiting the woods we had a short stretch of roadside before coming to The Dog and Duck in Kings Clipstone.

Making our way carefully through the village we could see the ruins of the kings palace in the adjacent fields.

Leaving the village we turned left at Cavendish Lodge and followed Clipstone Drive; a farm track that runs the full length behind the built up areas of Clipstone.

We had now done ten-plus miles and so decided to turn left again over the fields and

across the main road back to the western end of the country park. and then the car park.

Thanks to all who came along and especially to Deet for the additional photos.

*Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years. The location of these walks varies from walks local in the Doncaster area like Tickhill, Sykehouse or Askern, to walks in the Derbyshire Peak District, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and West Yorkshire, etc.