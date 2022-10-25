There is a large village green with a maypole surrounded by attractive buildings including two public houses.

It was outside one of these (The White Horse) that 20 ramblers (including Anne, a welcome guest from York) met to do this walk.

During his briefing, Gareth our leader, reminded us that the walk had first appeared in the Weekend Walk section of The Yorkshire Post on 2 Jan 2021.

The ramblers

It was to be ten miles over easy ground with, he promised only two stiles.

We set off out of the village and were soon in farmland. In contrast to the farmland of South Yorkshire which tends to be mostly arable and full of wheat barley or sweetcorn this was grassland full of cattle and sheep.

The hedgerows between the fields were heavy with hawthorn berries, sloes and some wild apples.

The ground under the oak trees was thick with fallen acorns.

The River Ouse

Are we in for a hard winter we wondered?

The sight of Red Kites circling overhead seemed to add to the pensive mood.

The path took us past New Farm, Woodhouse Farm and Thickpenny Farm before we got to our coffee stop.

Then on towards Moor Monkton and our first sight of The River Nidd on our left.

Eventually we came to the confluence where the Nidd meets the larger Ouse.

Here we took our lunch break on the steep sheltered bankside.

On the opposite banks we could see the grounds of Benningborough Hall and Nun Monkton Priory.

By now the wind had got up and rain threatened so we did not stay long.

The homeward leg was to follow the Ouse south towards York passing a pumping station and through a series of gates until we got back to Upper Poppleton.

Fortunately the rain held off and we had enjoyed another dry and mild day in lovely surroundings and in good company.

Thanks to Gareth for leading, Stuart for backmarking and Steve for the photos.

*Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years.