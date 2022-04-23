Doncaster Ramblers

There was a welcome for friends old and new.

Sue and Archie returned after a too long absence and Katherine joined us for her second walk with Ramblers.

After the briefing we set off across the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The intrepid ramblers

Down a ginnel beside some terraced cottages and over some metal steps we were soon on the river bank alongside the Idle.

Crossing a footbridge we turned towards Misterton.

After admiring the old pumphouse (now a holiday let/art studio) we took a footpath parallel to Soss Lane.

There had been some concerns about the landowners intentions for the path so we were keen to walk the path rather than stay on the road.

One of the lovely sights

We took a loop around Misterton, emerging onto the main road through the village by another ginnel before finding the Chesterfield Canal at Wharf Bridge for a coffee break.

From there we followed the line of the canal to Smiths Bridge.

Here we swapped to walking across farmland as far as Shaw Bridge for our lunch stop.

During lunch we were entertained by two barges negotiating the lock on their way to Drakeholes and some members took the oppotunity to buy honey from the adjacent roadside stall.

Then it was back to Smiths Bridge and over the canal and up into Walkeringham.

Out of that village we headed back towards Misterton via the fuel storage facility on its outskirts.

On arriving back at Wharf Bridge (this time from the opposite drection) we turned right along the canal towpath that took us to the boat marina where the canal joins the Trent.

Through the marina and a short walk alonside the Trent got us back to the car park.

A drink in the beer garden of The White Hart finished the day off nicely.

Thanks to Angela for the photos and to Rob, not only for backmarking but also for his local knowledge and stories.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years.

The location of these walks varies from walks local in the Doncaster area like Tickhill, Sykehouse or Askern, to walks in the Derbyshire Peak District, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and West Yorkshire.