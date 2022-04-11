Doncaster Ramblers: Stocksbridge heritage walk

The day’s leader, Neil, intoduced two newcomers and two guests, and briefed us on the walk.

Then David gave us an up-date on Peter Rowsell’s health, that efforts to re-establish a printed walk programme had failed and that the committee still needed a

secretary.

Starting the climb out of the valley

Then we set off through Stocksbridge and up a short stiff climb, the views opening

up as we climbed.

Once we reached Ellen Cliff House, one of the first and oldest farms on the north side of the valley and where we were greeted by a very noisy German Shepherd, the

track towards Deepcar was level and open.

Beneath the clock tower

When we reached Wortley Road we turned into Deepcar, crossing a busy junction before climbing Carr Road.

Walking along Hollin Busk Lane on the south side of the valley we had good views to the north.

We then started descending into Stocksbridge again, via a cemetery, and pausing for elevenses in a park close to the clock tower memorial.

Once through Stocksbridge we had another short stiff climb to regain the best views of the valley.

After pausing to admire them we followed an easy track, crossing Pea Royd Lane to Pea Royd Hill, where a panoramic sign identifies many landmarks, and then on to the Underbank Reservoir.

We crossed the dam and followed the edge of the reservoir until we reached the Underbank Outdoor Activity Centre, where we stopped for lunch.

Lunch was followed by another climb out of the valley up to Wind Hill Farm.

From there we walked on open moorland to Long Lane, with Whitwell Wood on our

right.

We then turned left and started the descent towards Stocksbridge again, passing though Oxley Park.

Thomas Oxley owned a large fruit farm and produced tasty jam.

It became known as Oxley Park when Thomas donated the land to the people of Stocksbridge.

A big stone memorial was established to mark his generosity.

From the park we tracked along the streets of Stocksbridge and finally down to the Fox Valley shopping precinct.

Thanks to Neil for a fascinating walk and to Diane for backmarking.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Doncaster Ramblers have had a programme of Tuesday and Saturday walks, mostly between eight and eleven miles in length, for about 30 years. There is also have a programme of Thursday morning walks.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.