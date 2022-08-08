After walking along the A619 for a short distance we joined the footpath which took us below Gardom’s Edge to Sheffield Road.

After crossing the road, a steep climb through ancient woodland took us to The Waterloo Monument where coffee break was taken.

Coffee break was cut short by a rain shower with protection for some by umbrellas. Heading across the moor we continued for some distance along Curbar and Froggatt Edges before reaching the A625 and, after crossing a small ford, reached the Hay Wood car park on the Earnshaw Estate from where a short walk took us to our lunch stop at the Grouse Inn which thankfully was open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another outing for the ramblers

Fully refreshed, we walked uphill onto White Edge, spotted deer as usual, and followed the edge for some distance to Sheffield Road.

Crossing the road and through a gate we followed the footpath across the moor to Birchen Edge.

The footpath took us below the edge with the Nelson Monument above us then following the footpath through bracken we returned to our start point at the NT car park.

Amusing photos included the walk leader again spilling coffee down his pristine white T shirt and Stuart’s Feather’s McGraw water bottle.

Seventeen took part

Total distance walked was 10.5 miles.Many thanks to Neil for helping on the pre walk and back marking.

Point of Interest

Nelson’s Monument – The monument consists of a three-metre gritstone column with a 30cm ball on top.

It was erected in 1810 by a local businessman from Baslow called John Brightman, in honour of Lord Nelson and was restored in 1992 by the 1805 Club.

Three nearby outcrops called the Ship Rocks have been carved with the names of three of Nelson’s ships: Victory, Defiance and Royal Soverin (sic).

Wellington’s Monument on Baslow Edge Wellington’s monument can be found on Baslow edge, standing high above the village of Baslow.

It is dedicated to the Duke of Wellington and a celebration of his victory at the battle of Waterloo in 1815.

It was erected by a local called Dr Wrench, who as an army man, felt the need to counterbalance the memorial dedicated to Admiral Nelson on nearby Birchen Edge.

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.