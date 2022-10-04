Doncaster Ramblers: Redmires and Wyming Brook

Leaving the car park, we followed the footpath north over Hallam Moor and Brown Edge.

After crossing the water conduit, we followed the footpath to the east walking through moorland of heather and bracken before dropping down Reddicar Hollow to

Wyming Brook Drive.

One of the stunning views

Most Popular

After following the drive for a short distance, we turned onto a footpath climbing through woodland until we again reached open moorland where we stopped for coffee.

After coffee we followed the moor/wood boundary to the car park at Wyming Brook, crossed the brook on stepping stones, then downhill following the spectacular footpath which follows the watercourse to Rivelin Reservoir.

It was then onwards and upwards through Fox Hagg woodland to Redmires Road and the welcome relief of the Sportsman, lunch, and liquid refreshment.

After lunch following the Redmires Conduit, past Redmires Camp Plantation (site of a POW camp) to the lower of the Redmires Reservoir where we turned uphill, walking along roads and steep grassy slopes to Rud Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onward and upward

A couple of miles across moorland, with views of Stanage Pole in the distance, past White Stones, brought us back to our start point.

Thanks to Charlie who I pinched the route off having done it on a Tuesday some 15 months ago.A total of 8.5 miles was covered in 4.75 hours.

POI: Redmires Camp was first used in World War I. Originally it was set up as a First World War training camp for the Sheffield City Battalion, then the Sheffield City Battalion went overseas, it subsequently became a prisoner of war camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its most famous inmate was the future Admiral Karl Dönit. At the beginning of World War II, the name of Redmires Camp was changed to Lodge Moor Camp, becoming Prisoner of War Camp 17.

The camp housed Italian POWs who established a friendly rapport with the locals. As the war progressed they were replaced by German prisoners who endured overcrowding; the International Committee of the Red Cross, which, described the conditions as ‘uninhabitable’.

A witness suggested there were more than 70 prisoners in huts designed for 30.

*Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information,

Advertisement Hide Ad

including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.