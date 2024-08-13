Doncaster Ramblers New Mill to Castle Hill Circular Saturday, 10th August 2024
Starting next to the church, the route followed quiet country lanes and footpaths, gradually climbing uphill.
The path offered good views of the surrounding countryside, with rolling hills and patches of woodland. As the trail continued, the Holme Valley came into view, with its patchwork of fields and small villages nestled in the landscape. The valley, known for its picturesque scenery, is a key feature of the West Yorkshire countryside.
After a few miles, the trail reached Castle Hill, a prominent landmark visible for miles around. Castle Hill is the site of an ancient Iron Age hill fort, and its history dates back over 4,000 years. The hill is topped by Victoria Tower, a 19th-century structure built to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. The site has been important throughout history, serving as a defensive position and a place of settlement.
From the summit, there were excellent views across the Holme Valley and beyond, with the Pennines visible in the distance. The clear weather allowed for a far-reaching panorama, making the climb worthwhile.
Returning to New Mill via Honley, alongside a small river in bright sunshine, the 16 walkers could reflect on a walk which offered a blend of natural beauty, historical interest, and a touch of local character.
Many thanks to Martin for leading this lovely walk.
AMG
