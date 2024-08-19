Doncaster Ramblers – Longshaw Trek Saturday 17th August 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twelve walkers gathered at Longshaw Lodge. The weather was perfect, with clear skies, a light breeze and temperatures around 20°C, making it an ideal day for exploring the Peak District.

The group set off, following the path along Burbage Brook. This brook flows through the Longshaw Estate, a former hunting ground, now managed by the National Trust.

The walkers took the middle path along Burbage Edge, a gritstone ridge offering impressive views across the moors. Burbage Edge is known for its striking rock formations, shaped by millions of years of natural erosion. The group then crossed the brook at the historic packhorse bridge, a reminder of the ancient routes that once crisscrossed this area, used by traders and travellers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After crossing the bridge, the path climbed steadily towards Carl Wark, an ancient hill fort dating back to the Iron Age. Its rocky defences provided an excellent spot for elevenses, providing expansive views of the surrounding landscape.

What could be better than a trek in Derbyshire on a sunny Saturday?

The walk continued across Hathersage Moor, a vast expanse of heather and peat bog before passing an old sheepfold and heading downhill. This path gave the walkers splendid views of the Hope valley, Mam Tor and the great ridge leading to Losehill. Lunch was taken at Hathersage Booths.

After lunch, the route descended to the River Derwent. The walk followed the river through Coppice Wood, a tranquil woodland offering cool shade. Upwards again for the final leg to Padley Gorge and Bolehill Quarry, an old gritstone quarry where climbers were testing their skills, before returning to the Longshaw via Owler Tor.

Many thanks to Brian for back marking.

AMG

P.O.I.

The name of Longshaw is thought to have derived from the long wood in Padley Gorge. There are remains from Bronze Age and medieval human settlement in the area. Millstones were made from the gritstone at Yarncliffe Quarry back to the 15th century. There are two guidestoops (stone guide posts) from the early 1700s on the estate, required by an Act of Parliament [which?] to help travellers across open moorland. The Duke of Rutland acquired the estate in 1855. He built Longshaw Lodge for shooting parties at the estate. The Longshaw Sheepdog Trials have been held since 1898 and are supposed to be the oldest to be run every year in England. The duke sold the estate in 1927 to Sheffield Corporation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1928, Ethel Haythornthwaite spearheaded an urgent appeal to the Yorkshire public, which helped Peak District and South Yorkshire CPRE to raise the funds to buy the 747-acre (302 ha) Longshaw Estate, which was threatened with development The estate was given to the National Trust in 1931. Courtesy Wikipedia

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.