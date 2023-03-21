The weather was a little dull but improved with more blue sky as the walk progressed.

A brief stop for a photograph by St Nicholas Church was accomplished before starting our walk initially east along the main thoroughfare through Haxey.

Soon we turned right along a narrow footpath before emerging with a splendid landscape looking south.

Turning to the west allowed us to reach Westwoodside using field tracks, and then a little minor road walking brought us out onto the main B1396 road. Having crossed this road with care we went along Mill Lane and then right for a short distance along another lane.

A left turn allowed us to use a series of well maintained and dry tracks and paths, eventually arriving at a point where the former Goole to Haxey Junction Railway used to cross.

This was where we had a refreshment break.

The walk continued along a broad track to Low Burnham, walking through the village and taking a minor road uphill heading south.

This gave good views particularly looking south and Haxey Church where we had started was visible.

A gradual descent along another good track brought us back to the outskirts of Haxey.

One last deviation along a former railway line for short distance took us into Haxey, passing the footpath we had used earlier in the walk and arriving at the car park about 12.40.

Point of Interest

Haxey Junction railway station was a station south of the town of Haxey, on the Isle of Axholme in Lincolnshire.

It was the terminus of the Axholme Joint Railway which ran from Marshland Junction near Goole, and was adjacent to Haxey and Epworth station on the Great Northern and Great Eastern Joint Railway line which ran from Doncaster to Lincoln.

Both stations are now closed, although the former Great Northern and Great Eastern Joint Railway line is still operational.

The line from Haxey Junction to Epworth was opened for goods traffic on 14 November 1904, and for passengers on 2 January 1905, following completion of work recommended by the Board of Trade.

It was originally started by the Isle of Axholme Light Railway in 1899, but became part of the Axholme Joint Railway in January 1903, before construction was completed.

Passenger services ceased in 1933 but freight continued until closure on 1 February 1956, although the line north of Epworth to Marshland Junction and Goole remained open for freight until 5 April 1965.

Non-members are welcome – just turn up and say “Hallo”. You will be well looked after.