Doncaster Ramblers: Going over the edge again

The rain held off for the majority of the walk, the occasional shower requiring waterproofs which were soon removed due to overheating.

From the car park we walked uphill to Stanage Edge, via Stanage Pole where we stopped for a group photo.

On the edge we stopped to admire the spectacular views and the skill of the rock climbers before walking along the edge to the trig point where coffee was taken in shelter provided by the rocks.

They made it!

Refreshed we continued to the car park at the top of Burbage Brook, resisted the temptation of the ice cream van, then followed the footpath on the top of Burbage Edge to the Fox House Inn where lunch and various forms of liquid refreshment

were imbibed.

After lunch we followed the A6187, Hathersage Road for a short distance before turning onto the wide gravel track of Houndkirk Road which was followed for some

distance before turning north, walking past Lady Cannings Plantation to Ringinglow Road.

Eight of the nine walkers

After crossing the road, we walked on moorland to Brown Edge Quarries (disused), then onto Brown Edge Farm, then a short distance on Fulwood lane before once again entering moorland at Rud Hill from the top of which excellent views were had of Redmires and our finish point.

Crossing the peat moorland past White Stones we reached the road by the reservoir and a short walk down the road took us back to our start point.

Point of Interest

Stanage Edge, or simply Stanage (from “stone edge”) is a gritstone escarpment in the Peak District, England, famous as a location for climbing.

It lies a couple of miles to the north of Hathersage, and the northern part of the edge forms the border between the High Peak of Derbyshire and Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

Its highest point is High Neb at 458 metres (1,503 ft) above sea level.

Areas of Stanage were quarried in the past to produce grindstones, and some can still be seen on the hillside—carved, but never removed.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.