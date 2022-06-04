It was a lovely warm sunny morning. Shorts and T shirts were on show.

Leader Kev Winfrow briefed us on the figure of eight route and we set off through the adjoining church yard and across Hathersage main road to go up Baulk Lane and into the countryside.

The views on all sides were superb as we climbed steadily upwards.

It was a beautiful day for a ramble

On reaching Dennis Knoll we stopped for elevenses.

Handily placed log piles made excellent seating.

From there it was up to Stannage Edge for a short while before dropping back down toward Hathersage.

On the way we passed North Lees Hall. Once home to the Eyre family, rumoured to to have provided Charlotte Bronte with a name for her novel.

Beautiful scenery. Pictures by Steve

The hall may also have been the inspiration for Mr Rochester’s Thornfield Hall in the book.

More notably I was told it had once hosted the wedding reception for well known Doncaster Rambler. I await confirmation.

Lunch was taken in the very warm centre of Hathersage and then it was off again for the second half.

This time we went south under the railway bridge and across the River Derwent to climb into a wooded hillside above Dunge Brook to our left.

Puffing and panting we got to the top and spent a few minutes resting and soaking up the views again.

Further along we came upon Offerton Hall.

In a small field behind the farmhouse were two pigs who were giving a lesson in relaxation.

Heads in the sun and backsides in a pool of muddy water they were fast asleep and totally oblivious to our passing.

Not a care in the world. How I envied them.

From here we went down to the river and the stepping stones.

Some ventured across and others did not.

Then along the banks of the river on the Derwent Valley Heritage Way until we reached the road; across the bridge and under the railway once more before arriving back at the car park.

An excellent walk in a great part of the Peak District.

Just wish I had been one of those sensible enough to wear shorts.

Thanks to Kev for leading and to Richard for backmarking.

